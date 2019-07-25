James Spann: Alabama stays generally dry through weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Here are temperatures across Alabama at sunrise this morning…

Cullman 56

Fort Payne 57

Helfin 57

Hueytown 58

Haleyville 58

Weaver 58

Concord 58

Arley 58

Anniston 59

Gadsden 59

Bessemer 59

Sylacauga 59

Grayson Valley 59

Decatur 60

Birmingham 62

Huntsville 62

Demopolis 62

Tuscaloosa 63

Montgomery 67

Mobile 69

Birmingham, with a low reported so far at 62, is within two degrees of the record low for July 25, 60 set 108 years ago, in 1911.

DRY DAYS: Today will be another sunny day with low humidity levels; the high will be in the 85-88 degree range for most communities. The average high for July 25 at Birmingham is 91.

Even though humidity values will rise a bit, it looks like the weather will stay dry over the northern half of the state through the weekend with mostly sunny days and fair nights. A few isolated showers could show up Sunday afternoon, but for now it looks like they will be few and far between.

We will mention a chance of widely scattered thunderstorms over South Alabama tomorrow through Sunday, but odds of any one spot getting wet will remain fairly low, in the 20 percent range. Highs tomorrow and over the weekend will be in the 87-90 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Any showers will remain isolated Monday, but they should increase a bit Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an upper trough. Afternoon highs for the week will be pretty close to 90 with partly sunny days. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

TROPICS: NHC is giving only a 10 percent chance of any tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days; otherwise the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1936: Lincoln, Nebraska saw an all-time high temperature of 115 degrees. The low only dropped to 91 degrees and the average temperature was 103. Many people spent the night sleeping outside to escape the heat.

