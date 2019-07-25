James Spann: Dry pattern continues across Alabama

QUIET, PLEASANT SUMMER WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Dewpoints remain low, and tonight will be fair and pleasant with a low in the 60s for most places, but we still could see some upper 50s for cooler pockets.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The northern half of Alabama looks dry, with only widely scattered showers or storms for the southern half of the state. Look for partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights, with highs between 88 and 91 degrees for most communities. Humidity levels will slowly creep up over the weekend, and nights won’t be as cool.

NEXT WEEK: We expect see the return of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms during the week as moisture levels continue to rise. The highest coverage of showers most likely will come Tuesday and Wednesday with an upper trough approaching. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

THIS MORNING: We had another nice autumn preview for Alabama. Here are some of the reported lows:

Black Creek — 54

Hamilton — 55

Cottondale — 55

Valley Head — 55

Sylacauga — 56

Cullman — 56

Arley — 56

Heflin — 57

Concord — 58

Weaver — 58

Anniston — 59

Jacksonville — 59

Birmingham — 60 (tied the record low for July 25, set in 1911)

Tuscaloosa — 63 (new record low for July 25; the old record was 64, set in 2003)

Montgomery — 65

Mobile — 69

