On this day in Alabama history: New York Yankees honored Mel Allen

July 25, 1998

The New York Yankees dedicated a plaque on this day in memory of Birmingham-born sports announcer Mel Allen for Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. Allen was born Melvin Allen Israel on Feb. 14, 1913 and was a sportscaster best known for his long tenure as play-by-play announcer for the Yankees. Allen’s career peak hit during the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, and he was arguably the most prominent voice in his profession. Allen died in June 1996 and years after his death, he’s still known as “The Voice of the Yankees.”

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Broadcaster Mel Allen served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 during World War II, hosting the “Army Hour” radio show. Later in his career, Allen entertained troops stationed overseas. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Mel Allen (1913-1996) of Birmingham was the voice of the New York Yankees for 25 years and is one of the most honored sportscasters in professional sports. His career spanned six decades and ranged from college football bowl games to Major League Baseball. Late in his career, Allen hosted This Week in Baseball. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Library of Congress) Mel Allen at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 1958. Allen announced the play-by-play for the game alongside color commentator Chick Hearn. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks, 10-7. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) On Aug. 27, 1950, the New York Yankees honored sportscaster Mel Allen, center, with “Mel Allen Day” and other awards, including a $10,000 cash prize. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) The New York Yankees honored sportscaster Mel Allen with Mel Allen Day on Aug. 27, 1950, at Yankee Stadium. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries)

