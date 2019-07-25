The World Games explained: Archery

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Achery.

Archery is considered the oldest sport in the world. It is the use of a stringed bow to propel an arrow toward a target. The goal of the game is to get as close to the center of the target as possible. For centuries, the bow and arrow have been tools for hunting and combat. It is now more common as a competitive sport. There are three elements of archery offered in the World Games: compound target, field recurve and field barebow.

For compound target archery there is a ranking round and an elimination round. In ranking rounds, athletes shoot 72 arrows at 50 meters with a single target face. In elimination rounds, athletes shoot 15 arrows in five rounds of three arrows. In field archery, there is a qualification and elimination round. Athletes shoot three arrows at each target.

Archery has been in the World Games nine times. The sport has been a part of the Olympics since the beginning.

To learn more visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Archery-64.

