Alabama Power Appliance Center’s first standalone store set for Gardendale

Alabama Power is focused on providing innovative energy solutions to improve customers’ lives. As part of this mission, the company is developing a new concept to pilot for customers at its Gardendale location.

Starting July 26, the company will begin to transition the current Gardendale business office to an Alabama Power Appliance Center. When renovations are complete, the location will be the first freestanding and largest Alabama Power Appliance Center in Alabama.

The pilot concept will include a self-service kiosk for customers to make payments on their bills.

The new Gardendale store will offer an expanded selection of energy-saving appliances. (contributed) The new Gardendale store will offer an expanded selection of energy-saving appliances. (contributed)

“We are thrilled to bring the first standalone Alabama Power Appliance Center to Gardendale as a new approach to better serve customers by offering an array of convenient options under one roof,” said Sean Hopkins, Alabama Power Products and Services Manager. ”The location will truly be a one-stop shop to fit customers’ busy lifestyles and help them live more efficiently.”

In addition to offering an expanded selection of the latest in energy saving appliances and merchandise, the space will include discount options for customers.

Alabama Power Appliance Centers help customers live a more energy-smart life by offering expertly picked products and services that provide efficiency, convenience and savings for customers. To find the center nearest you, please visit www.smartneighbor.com and scroll to the “Appliance Center Locations” link at the bottom.