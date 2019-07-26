Children’s of Alabama patients paint car from Talladega Superspeedway

Some of the patients at Children’s of Alabama got a special treat Friday morning: painting a race car from Talladega Superspeedway.

The track brought a white race car to the hospital Friday morning. Patients used paint brushes and markers to decorate the car and sign it.

“This is just something fun for the kids at Children’s of Alabama to be out here and paint the car and just bring a smile to their face,” said Alyson Thompson, Public Relations coordinator for Talladega Superspeedway. “It’s something cool for us to bring a little bit of the race track to Children’s of Alabama.”

“It’s been a great way for them to get out of their rooms,” Caroline Wilson, Community Development coordinator for Children’s of Alabama added. “This is such a fun Friday for them — an unexpected activity they got to do, it just brightens their day a little bit while they are here.”

Thompson said the car will be on display in the track’s new Talladega Garage Experience prior to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Oct. 13.

“Kids get to take the wheel and choose six pre-race activities on Sunday morning,” Thompson said. “Children’s of Alabama has been a great partner with us for our new Kids VIP Experience program. It’s just a joyous time for them to get out and do something fun.”

A patient at Children’s of Alabama paints a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A patient at Children’s of Alabama paints a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Patients at Children’s of Alabama paint a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A patient at Children’s of Alabama paints a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A patient at Children’s of Alabama paints a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A patient at Children’s of Alabama paints a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A patient at Children’s of Alabama signs his name on a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A patient at Children’s of Alabama paints a race car from Talladega Superspeedway outside the hospital Friday morning. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Batman poses for a picture with a patient outside Children’s of Alabama. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

To learn more about the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.