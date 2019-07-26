James Spann: Mostly dry weather for Alabama through the weekend

QUIET PATTERN CONTINUES: A couple of rogue showers popped up this afternoon over Cherokee County; otherwise it has been another dry day for Alabama. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 80s over the northern half of the state, with low 90s over far south Alabama. Tonight will be fair and pleasant with lows mostly in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: While humidity levels will rise, we expect showers to remain few and far between Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will be close to 90 degrees, and the chance of any one spot getting wet is only 10% over north Alabama and 20% across the southern counties of the state. Look for partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights.

NEXT WEEK: An upper-air disturbance could trigger a few scattered showers or storms Tuesday, but the pattern continues to suggest generally dry conditions through the week with highs around 90 degrees continuing.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five to seven days.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are updated rain totals since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Huntsville — 39.89 inches (+7.88 inches)

Anniston — 35.72 (+4.95)

Tuscaloosa — 33.18 (+1.37)

Birmingham — 31.67 (-0.61)

Calera (Shelby County Airport) — 31.25 (-1.15)

Montgomery — 26.92 (-4.95)

ON THIS DATE IN 1931: A swarm of grasshoppers descended on crops throughout the American heartland, devastating millions of acres. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, already in the midst of a bad drought, suffered tremendously from this disaster.

