James Spann: Showers hard to find in Alabama through Sunday

ANOTHER PLEASANT MORNING: While not as cool as recent mornings, it was still very pleasant across Alabama at daybreak with temperatures mostly in the 60s. The air remains dry, and today will feature a mostly sunny sky with a high in the 87- to 90-degree range this afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change. Although humidity levels will creep up a bit, most of the state will remain rain-free with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Any afternoon showers should be confined to the southern counties, and even there they will be widely spaced. Highs will be pretty close to 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A few widely scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon, but a disturbance aloft should bring an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Then, we trend drier for the rest of the week with only isolated showers or storms. Highs will be generally between 88 and 91 degrees.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are updated rain totals since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Huntsville — 39.89 inches (+7.88 inches)

Anniston — 35.72 (+4.95)

Tuscaloosa — 33.18 (+1.37)

Birmingham — 31.67 (-0.61)

Calera (Shelby County Airport) — 31.25 (-1.15)

Montgomery — 26.92 (-4.95)

ON THIS DATE IN 1931: A swarm of grasshoppers descends on crops throughout the American heartland, devastating millions of acres. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, already in the midst of a bad drought, suffered tremendously from this disaster.

