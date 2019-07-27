On this day in Alabama history: Architect William Poole was born

July 27, 1929

Architect William Poole was born on this day in Leeds. Poole studied engineering at the University of Alabama for two years, then transferred to Auburn to complete a bachelor of architecture in 1953. He worked as a draftsman for the Birmingham firm of Van Keuren and Davis, then served in the military from 1954 to 1956. When Poole returned the service, he worked as a draftsman for Edward Paul Jr. In 1959, Poole joined the firm of Pembleton and Mims as an associate. Two years later, Poole and fellow associate George Gaunt were made partners in the firm, but Poole left soon after to open his own practice. Poole had a series of partners, practicing as Poole and Pardue, Poole, Pardue, Morrison and Dean, and then Poole, Pardue and Morrison until 1982. That year he moved to Altamont Springs, Florida, and founded The Poole Partnership, specializing in schools and churches. Poole died in 1998.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.