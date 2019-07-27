Scott Martin: Alabama stays dry through Monday

For today, we’ll start with a good bit of sunshine, with a few clouds forming during the main heating of the day. We’ll end up with partly cloudy skies by late afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Could we see a rogue shower or two pop up this afternoon? It’s possible, but odds are less than 10%. Skies clear out, for the most part, tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The story will be much the same on Sunday, as high pressure continues to be stationed to our northeast, just off the Virginia coast. We’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the lower 90s. An isolated shower or two may be possible over extreme northeast Alabama, but odds will be well less than 20%.

THE WEEK AHEAD: We’ll see a trough start to move southward and head toward Alabama on Monday, but we hang on to mainly dry weather for one more day. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-90s. Once again, a rogue afternoon shower could pop up in extreme northeastern parts of Alabama, but odds are less than 20%.

A cold front will attempt to move into Alabama on Tuesday, but it will stay off to our northwest. This will bring an increased risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms to northwestern Alabama, especially north and west of the I-59 corridor. South of that, there will be a small risk of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

On Wednesday, we’ll continue to have sufficient moisture in place for a typical summertime forecast — hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds, and a risk of a few isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

Thursday will be much the same — mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with hot, humid conditions and a risk of a few isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

And again, Friday will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a risk of a few isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and no tropical systems are expected to develop within the next five days.

ON THIS DAY IN 1926: A hurricane came inland near Daytona Beach, causing $2.5 million damage in eastern Florida, including the Jacksonville area.

