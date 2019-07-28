On this day in Alabama history: NFL star DeMeco Ryans was born

July 28, 1984

Former NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans was born in Bessemer on this day in 1984. He was a standout high school football player at Jess Lanier High and an All-American at the University of Alabama. Ryans was chosen with the first pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He received the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and was selected to the Pro Bowl the next year. Ryans was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, where he spent four seasons. Ryans works as a linebackers coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

DeMeco Ryan of the Houston Texans at training camp, 2010. (Christopher Brown, Wikipedia) DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

