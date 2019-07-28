The World Games explained: Bowling

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Bowling.

Bowling was introduced to America in the 1670s. It is one of the five sports that have continuously been played in the World Games since 1981. “Knickerbockers” was the first indoor bowling alley, built in 1840.

The game consists of 10 bowling pins in a set of 10 frames. Unless a strike is scored, players toss two balls in each of the frames. A strike is made when all pins are knocked down within the first toss. Bowling originally started as a nine-pin game but was banned due to its link to gambling. “Open Frame” is referred to a player who fails to knock down all pins after two deliveries.

The maximum score of 300 can only be achieved if a player makes 12 strikes in one game. A score of 200 points is called a “Deuce.” Over 95 million people today participate in bowling in nearly 90 countries. Bowling is most popular in Asian and European countries. Korea, Canada, United States and Columbia were the few countries who won the 2017 World Games Championships.

To learn more visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Bowling-25