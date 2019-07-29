Montgomery-area median home sales price up 9% from one year ago

Sales: According to the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Montgomery-area home sales totaled 452 units during June, down 11.2% from 509 sales in the same month a year earlier. June sales were down 14.6% compared to 529 sales in May. Results were 6% above the five-year June average of 426 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all Montgomery-area housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Montgomery area during June totaled 1,919 units, a decrease of 10.3% from June 2018’s 2,139 units, but an increase of 1.1% from May 2019’s 1,899 units. June months of supply totaled 4.2 months, an increase of 1% from June 2018’s months of supply. June months of supply increased 18.3% from May 2019’s 3.6 months.

Pricing: The Montgomery-area median sales price in June was $169,000, an increase of 8.7% from one year ago, but down 3.4% from the prior month. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in June spent an average of 99 days on the market (DOM), down 8.3% from last year and up 6.5% from the prior month.

Forecast: June sales were 11 units, or 2.4%, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 463 sales for the month, while actual sales were 452 units. ACRE forecast a total of 2,334 residential sales in the Montgomery area year-to-date, while there were 2,432 actual sales through June.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Statewide residential sales decreased slightly in June, ending a five-month streak of year-over-year sales gains. This was the first such decline since December 2018 and only the fourth in the last two years. Statewide residential sales decreased 3.4% from 6,277 closed transactions in June 2018 to 6,063 in June 2019. Year-to-date, however, sales are up 1.8% from 2018, a record year for residential sales. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in June increased 7.3% year-over-year from $164,987 to $177,018. The statewide median sales price is up 4.1% year-to-date. While nationwide inventory levels (active listings) are stabilizing (equal to June 2018), Alabama’s residential listings decreased 9.7% from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and in the summer buying season of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during June spent an average of 86 days on the market, an improvement of 14 days from June 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: After a small gain in May, existing home sales weakened in June. Nationwide residential sales decreased 7.5% from approximately 570,000 closed transactions one year ago to 527,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 4.4% in June, marking 88 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS, said, “Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels – even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country.” Yun said there is a housing shortage across the country and more inventory is needed, especially in the entry-level price range. “Imbalance persists for mid- to lower-priced homes with solid demand and insufficient supply, which is consequently pushing up home prices,” he said.

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Montgomery Area Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.