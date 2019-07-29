The World Games explained: Canoeing

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Canoeing.

Canoeing is a combination of a variety of sports such as, racing, whitewater, touring and camping. The sport originated in England and is extremely popular in Australia, Germany and Hungary. Germany was the winner of the 2017 World Games. Various cultures across the world adapted canoes as a means for transportation, exploration and trade. There are two categories of canoe used in the World Games: Canoe Polo and Kayak Marathon.

The most disciplined and competitive form of canoeing is canoe polo. This category includes boating and ball handling skills played in teams. Every team has five players that compete in 2 meters of water. The object of the sport is to throw the ball with a paddle between teammates and shoot at the opposite goal. Canoes are specifically constructed for polo and faster than traditional canoes. Polo paddles have thick blades and round edges to prevent any injuries.

The Kayak Marathon is a race across long-distance water and not subject to any standards. Athletes must adapt to water levels and be prepared to cross difficult obstacles. This form of canoeing is a test of skill and endurance that competitors take months to train for. Races are held across rivers, lakes, estuaries and seas. The most famous national race is the Sella Descent in Spain, dating back to 1929.

To learn more visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Canoe-62