On this day in Alabama history: Willie McCovey made Major League debut

July 30, 1959
Willie Lee McCovey, born in Mobile, was a Major League Baseball player with phenomenal hitting power. The San Francisco Giants mainstay was Rookie of the Year, a six-time All-Star, the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1969 and hit 521 home runs. At his Major League debut against the Philadelphia Phillies in 1959, he hit two singles and two triples in his four at-bats. McCovey was a first-ballot selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.
