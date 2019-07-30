Scott Martin: Rain chances increase today for parts of Alabama

A trough will begin to move into northwest Alabama today that will bring an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms mainly to locations north and west of the I-59 corridor. South and east of I-59, it will be just a typical summer day with a small risk of a few isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon highs should top out in the mid-80s to the mid-90s. Most activity should subside after sunset, but a few scattered showers may continue, especially closest to the trough. Lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

On Wednesday, the trough works deeper into central Alabama and will pull a cold front into the extreme northwestern parts of the state. This will give us a little increase in the chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially for locations along and surrounding the I-59 and I-20 corridors. For locations along and south of the I-85 corridor, a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

On Thursday, the cold front has washed out over the northern parts of the state, which will keep our chances of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The higher rain chances will be along and south of the I-59 corridor, while a few isolated showers and storms are possible north of that. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

Friday, the former cold front will slide farther south, which will keep the higher rainfall chances confined to southeastern Alabama, while the rest of the state will have a small risk of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Saturday looks to be a more typical summer day as we get back to a small risk of a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll start off with a good bit of sun, but clouds will build with the heating of the day, making skies partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s. Same story for Sunday.

And we’ll do it again on Monday. It will be just a tad cooler as there will be more clouds throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: The tropics are getting active as we have two areas of concern on the board. Invest 95L continues to struggle over the eastern Caribbean Sea and is not likely to get organized over the next few days. As it approaches Florida and the Bahamas, conditions may become conducive for some development to take place. The National Hurricane Center is sticking with a 10% chance of developing into a depression over the next five days. The second wave moved off the African coast on Monday and is moving westward over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It’s not expected to develop any over the next few days, but conditions will become more favorable by the weekend and some development may occur. NHC is giving it only a 20% chance of developing into a depression over the next five days.

