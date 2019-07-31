Scott Martin: Scattered showers, storms possible daily in Alabama for next 7 days

The cold front will make it into central Alabama and will stall out near the I-59/20 corridor. Along and ahead of the front is where we could see the highest rain chances for today. We’ll have a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening, but I can’t rule out a few forming before the end of the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid-90s. Rain chances will range from 20% to 50% during the day.

CLASSIC SUMMERTIME PATTERN RETURNS: We get back into a hot-and-humid weather pattern across Alabama with the standard risk of a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. While clouds will build during the main heating of the day and convective showers form, the mornings will start with mainly clear skies. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Rain chances will be around 20% to 50% for the most part on both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We don’t look for much change at this point for Saturday and Sunday as we’ll continue with the standard summertime forecast — hot and humid with a risk of a few isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Mornings will start with a good bit of sunshine, with clouds building during the main heating of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Rain chances will be around 30% to 40% both days.

NEXT WEEK: It’s the “wash and repeat” forecast to start next week as we’ll continue with hot, humid conditions and a risk of a few isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Mornings will start with a good bit of sunshine, with clouds building during the main heating of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Rain chances will be a little higher Monday, in the 30% to 50% range, but drop back to 20% to 30% Tuesday.

INVEST 95L OVER THE CARIBBEAN: A disorganized tropical wave continues to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. It will begin to curve to the northwest at 10 mph and head toward the eastern coast of Florida and the Bahamas over the next few days. Some development could occur once it reaches there, but the National Hurricane Center is going with only a 10% chance of it developing into a depression within the next five days.

TROPICAL WAVE OVER THE EASTERN ATLANTIC: There’s a little higher risk of development for a wave that is moving westward around 15 mph across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Conditions are not favorable at this point, but it will move into better conditions by the end of the week and weekend, when we could see a depression form well east of the Lesser Antilles. At this point, the NHC is giving it a 40% chance of developing into a depression within the next five days.

ON THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY: In 1976, a stationary thunderstorm produced more than 10 inches of rain that funneled into the narrow Thompson River Canyon of northeastern Colorado. A wall of water 6 to 8 feet high wreaked a 25-mile path of destruction from Estes Park to Loveland, killing 156 people. The flash flood caught campers and caused extensive structural and highway damage. Ten miles of U.S. Highway 34 was destroyed as the river was 20 feet higher than normal at times.

In 1987, the deadliest tornado in 75 years struck Edmonton, Alberta, killing 26 people and injuring 200 others. The twister caused more than $75 million damage along its 19-mile path, leaving 400 families homeless. At the Evergreen Mobile Home Park, as many as 200 of the 720 homes were flattened by the tornado.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

WEATHERBRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web at WeatherBrains.com or on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.