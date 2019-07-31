The World Games explained: Duathlon

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Duathlon.

Duathlon is an athletic event derived from triathlons. It originated in France and is popular in European countries and the United States. The sport consists of two running segments and a cycling portion. The main difference duathlons have from triathlons is the absence of a swim. Duathlons first appeared in the 1980s and are governed by the International Triathlon Union.

Duathlons are ran at four lengths: sprint, standard, middle and long distances. Time begins as soon as the race is started, and it ends once the first athlete crosses the finish line. One of the most well-known duathlon events is called the Powerman Duathlon.

The world’s largest duathlon is the inaugural London Duathlon, which began at Richmond Park, Surrey in 2005.

To learn more visit: https://theworldgames2021.com/sport/duathlon/