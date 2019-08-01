On this day in Alabama history: Harrison became acting dean of Medical College of Alabama

Aug. 1, 1950

Dr. Tinsley Harrison on this day became acting dean of the Medical College of Alabama (now the School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham) and chairman of the Department of Medicine. Harrison was one of the most influential physicians of the 20th century. His worldwide fame rested primarily on his book “Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine,” published in 1950 and reprinted 16 times and translated into 14 languages. It remains the single most-used and best-selling internal medicine text in the world.

Dr. Tinsley R. Harrison, a native of Talladega, is world-renowned for his book “Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine,” which became the standard text in the practice of internal medicine. Harrison served as the first chairman of the Medical College of Alabama, now the UAB School of Medicine. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of University of Alabama at Birmingham Archives) Dr. Tinsley Harrison, right, poses with University of Alabama President Frank Rose, center, and University of Alabama at Birmingham President Joseph Volker. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of University of Alabama at Birmingham Archives)

