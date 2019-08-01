Start the weekend at the Secret Stages Music Festival in Can’t Miss Alabama

Food Truck Friday at the Summit will make you think you are in heaven.

Secret Stages Music Festival

This weekend’s two-day Secret Stages Festival will bring top local and national artists to the Avondale district. More than 50 bands will perform including Lilly Hiatt, Suaze, Molly Burch, Paul Cherry, Sun Seekers and others. The venue will be at the intersection of 41st Street South and Second Avenue North at the Avondale Brewery, Saturn Birmingham, 41st Street Pub, Center Outside Secret Stages Stage and The Hangar VIP. Check here for venue age restrictions. Other locations may be announced at a later date. Day passes are $35, weekend passes are $55 and VIP passes are $100. The number of tickets available is limited.

Secret Stages with Flamingo Shadow at the 41st St. Pub. (Josh Weichman) Secret Stages with Mattiel at Avondale Upstairs. (Josh Weichman)

Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum

Petunias, roses, lilies, vinnas and hibiscus are among the beautiful array of flowers you will see on the 22-acre garden at Jasmine Hill through the end of August. The garden opens Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 12, with free admission for children 2 and younger. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-567-6463. Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

Food Truck Friday

Select the best in local cuisine at Food Truck Friday at the Summit. Vintage Comfort Food, Little London Kitchen, Nuzzi Gelato, Cookie Destiny and others are ready to serve you. The festivities are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music by Will Boswell.

Charlie Daniels in concert

Singer and songwriter Charlie Daniels is a Grammy-award winner who performs from multiple genres, including country, blues, Southern rock, gospel and bluegrass. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer will perform some of his greatest hits with his band Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre at Renaissance. Tickets are $27 to $57 at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices are subject to change.

Red Mountain Theatre

The Red Mountain Theatre Company presents “Matilda” through Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. The Tony-Award-winning comedy tells the story of how a brilliant young girl with psychokinetic powers overcomes the challenges of her unkind parents and an evil principal. The performance has mild language and teen situations. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance start at $20. The Dorothy Jemison Day Theater is at 800 19th St. North.

Matilda is underway through Aug. 4 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. (contributed) Matilda is underway through Aug. 4 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. (contributed) Matilda is underway through Aug. 4 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. (contributed)

Albertville Main Street Music Festival

The Marshall Tucker Band and Whiskey Myers (Friday) and Easton Corbin and Ashley McBryde (Saturday) are the headliners at the Main Street Music Festival. The family festival will offer an assortment of vendors and food with an inflatable water park for the kids. Alcohol purchases require a valid ID. Weapons, pets, skateboards, coolers and bicycles are not permitted. Keep the admission free by giving a donation.

Alabama Theatre

Moviegoers will enjoy a variety of classic hits through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Alabama Theatre. See your favorite movie on the big screen, from “Gone with the Wind” to “Easy Rider” to “My Fair Lady” to “The Goonies.” Admission is $9. View the complete schedule. Tickets are online.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Divines Thursday, Aug.1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in the courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North. Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook. The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. North.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Bake From Scratch are set for Saturday, Aug. 3. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.