The World Games explained: Finswimming

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Finswimming.

Finswimming is an underwater sport involving the use apparatuses that attach to the feet of the swimmer, which are used to propel them forward. The contestants focus on winning a swimming race of either 50 meters or 100 meters. The World Games has featured finswimming as a trend sport since the inaugural 1981 games.

To learn more visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Underwater-Sports-30.