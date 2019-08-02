Porchetta at Ariccia is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Ariccia is the restaurant in the Hotel at Auburn University. It’s also a town in Rome where the Italian dish porchetta is said to have originated.

So, if Ariccia the restaurant is going to put porchetta on the menu, it had better be good.

“The porchetta, that’s a very, very special dish,” said Miguel Figueroa, executive sous chef at Ariccia. “I actually visit the town of Ariccia and I get to compare with mine and we are thumbs up.

Ariccia’s porchetta is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“You’ve got to come try the porchetta,” Figueroa added. “It’s an amazing dish.”

The Alabama Tourism Department agrees. It is among the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.