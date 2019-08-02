The World Games explained: Fistball

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Fistball.

Fistball is similar to volleyball and originated in Italy. It is most popular in Austria, Brazil, Germany and Switzerland. Fistball was introduced to the World Games in the 1985 London competition. The men’s team from Germany won the competition in the 2017 World Games. Germany also won the 2015 World Games series and the 2016 Women’s World Championships.

Fistball consists of two teams of five players each. Each team’s goal is to strike across the net, so the opponent fails to hit the ball back. The net is 2 meters high for men and 1.9 meters for women. If the opponent fails to return, this counts as a point for the other team. Just like in volleyball, three hits are allowed to either save, set or spike the ball toward the opponent’s side. However, in fistball, the ball is allowed to bounce off the ground. A team needs 11 points and at least a 2-point margin to win a set. The winning number of sets is usually best of three or five.

When playing fistball, one must use their fist or arm but never an open hand. The ball can only be hit three times on each side. A point is given to the opposite team if one cannot return the ball or makes an error. Errors range from a ball or player touching the net, the ball touching the ground twice in a row or the ball touching a player’s head, foot or open palm.

To learn more visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Fistball-15.