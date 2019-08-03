On this day in Alabama history: Lee Petty raced his sons

Aug. 3, 1960

Lee Petty was an American stock car racing driver and one of NASCAR’s first superstars. He won the NASCAR Grand National Series drivers championship three times. On this day in 1960, he raced against his sons, Richard and Maurice, for the first and only time at Dixie Speedway in Birmingham. Richard Petty finished second, while Lee placed third. Richard Petty became one of the most successful stock car racing drivers in history.

Maurice Petty, representing 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Lee Petty, poses during the Hall of Honor unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 24, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/ Getty Images for NASCAR) Photograph of Lee Petty’s Dodge Coronet taken at the 2008 Daytona Speedweek. (Freewheeling Daredevil, Wikipedia)

