Recipe: Sticky Sweet Pork Burgers with Peach Salsa

Ditch the basic ketchup and mustard at your next grill-out and give your barbecue a kick. These Sticky Sweet Pork Burgers with Peach Salsa are way out of the box and even more out of sight when it comes to flavor.

Stubb’s Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce is a thick, rich sauce with brown sugar and molasses for an authentic Southern flavor, and it is the perfect complement to the sweet and tangy salsa. Because we’ve worked it into the meat and topped the burgers with it, you’ll have even more great flavor. And then there are fried onions… and who can resist those?

It may seem like a weird combination, but this Peach Salsa is going to blow your mind. The sweet and tangy flavors with just a touch of heat are perfection against the sweet barbecue sauce. Like even more heat? Leave the white ribs of the pepper intact when dicing.

And here’s a hint for an even easier recipe. Those fried onions in the canister at the grocery store make the perfect substitute if you’re not up for making homemade.

Sweet, sour, tangy, crunchy, with a little heat; this burger has it all. You won’t regret it.

Sticky Sweet Burger with Peach Salsa

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 pounds ground pork

1 cup Stubb’s Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce, divided

3 medium peaches peeled and diced

1 jalapeño seeded and diced

1/4 cup finely diced red onion

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1/2 sweet yellow onion

1 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons salt

Vegetable oil for frying

4 bakery-fresh buns

Instructions

Season the pork generously with salt and pepper. Add 1/2 cup of the barbecue sauce to the meat and mix well. Form into 4 equally sized patties. Place a deep thumbprint in the center of each patty. This well help them cook evenly and not puff up. Set aside. Make the peach salsa by mixing the peaches, jalapeño, red onion, lime juice and cilantro together in a medium bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place in the refrigerator. Grill the burgers on medium-high heat until they are cooked to your liking. While the burgers cook, make the fried onions by heating about 1 inch of vegetable oil in the bottom of a heavy-bottomed cast-iron dutch oven or skillet. Slice the onion into extremely thin slices. Soak them in buttermilk. Whisk the flour and salt together in a small bowl. Once the oil has reached about 350 degrees, dredge a handful of the onions in the flour and carefully spread them evenly into the oil. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until just golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Repeat until all the onion has been cooked. Assemble the burgers by placing a patty onto the bottom of each bun and then top with about 2 tablespoons of the additional barbecue sauce. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of the peach salsa on top. Top with fried onions and the top bun.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”