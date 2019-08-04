The World Games Explained: Flying Disc

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Flying Disc.

Flying disc has been in the World Games four times, with the United States team winning gold in each competition after the first games won by Canada. It is most popular in Canada, Japan and the U.S. but over 5 million people participate in flying disc competitions worldwide.

The World Games offers one form of flying disc, called Ultimate. This involves the use of the flying disc more popularly known as Frisbee. The Frisbee was invented by Fred Morrison in 1948. Ultimate is a noncontact sport played on an outdoor grass field similar to football. Two teams of seven players each pass the disc in an attempt to catch it in the opponent’s end zone.

There are a set of strict rules when playing Ultimate. Whoever is holding the disc is not allowed to move, one foot must remain stationary. The other foot can stretch and kneel. The sport focuses on safe play, spatial awareness, communication, positive attitudes and fairmindedness.

To learn more visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Flying-Disc-31.