By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Hamilton Cleverdon was born
Publicity photograph of Hamilton Cleverdon, 2009. (Rachel Lockhart, Bhamwiki)

Aug. 5, 1989

Hamilton Cleverdon was born Aug. 5, 1989, in Tuscaloosa. He is a violist and composer, with credits in several films and video games. Cleverdon grew up with music in his Washington, D.C., home. When the family moved back to Birmingham he applied to the Alabama School of Fine Arts and was accepted into the music program. He began expanding the compositional skills he had developed producing hip-hop influenced tracks for video games.

