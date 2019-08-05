The World Games explained: Handball

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Handball.

Handball, also known as beach handball, officially became a part of the World Games in 2013. It originated in Italy and is popular in Australia, Brazil, Croatia and the United States. Brazil won the 2017 World Games Championship. The goal of the game is to bounce, roll or throw a ball past the opposing team into a goal on each side.

Each game lasts for 10 minutes in two sets, with matches resulting in a best-out-of-two outcome. The match will go into sudden death if each team wins one set.

To learn more, visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Handball-13.