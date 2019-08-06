James Spann: Alabama stays hot through midweek, with only isolated showers

RADAR CHECK: The radar is fairly quiet across Alabama this afternoon. We are seeing just a few isolated showers over the southern half of the state. They are small, moving southeast and will dissipate soon after sunset. Otherwise, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures mostly in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Not much change in the weather is expected, with partly to mostly sunny days and just a few widely scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 20% to 30% range with highs remaining in the low 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We expect an uptick in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms on these three days as a weak front stalls north of Alabama, but it won’t be a rainy weekend by any means. The chance of your front yard seeing rain each day will be around 40 percent, and most of the showers and storms will come from about noon until 10 p.m. Otherwise, each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs between 89 and 92 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: An upper high will nose into Alabama from the west early in the week, potentially pushing temperatures up into the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. But we will still have scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day, very routine weather for August in Alabama.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year so far is 31.96 inches; the deficiency is 1.89 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 1993: Virginia experienced its worst tornado outbreak ever as 18 tornadoes ripped through the state in five hours. The most devastating tornado caused severe damage in the historic part of Petersburg. The storm then moved on to Pocahontas Island and into Colonial Heights. There, the storm ripped apart a Walmart store, killing three people and injuring almost 200. The F4 twister was the first known violent tornado in Virginia history. It killed four people and injured 246 along its 12-mile path.

