James Spann: Mostly dry for north Alabama today

James Spann forecasts a quiet Tuesday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SCATTERED STORMS MAINLY FOR SOUTH ALABAMA: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today. Look for a good supply of sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form this afternoon mostly over the southern half of the state, where moisture is deeper. The high today will be in the low 90s for most communities.

The weather won’t change much Wednesday and Thursday — partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights and a few scattered afternoon storms, mainly over the southern half of the state. The possible exception would be a “northwest flow surprise,” in which winds aloft are out of the northwest, and sometimes an organized mass of thunderstorms can form over Missouri or west Tennessee and roll down into Alabama. Models often don’t handle these events well, and they can happen at any hour of the day or night. Afternoon highs will stay generally in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages for August.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A weak surface front should stall out just north of Alabama, and this should bring an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms on these three days. I would not call them rainy days, but a passing shower or storm is likely from time to time, especially from noon until 10 p.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds daily with highs between 88 and 91 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like fairly routine August weather — hot and humid, with a few scattered showers or storms daily, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year so far is 31.96 inches; the deficiency is 1.89 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 1993: Virginia experienced its worst tornado outbreak ever as 18 tornadoes ripped through the state in five hours. The most devastating tornado caused severe damage in the historic part of Petersburg. The storm then moved on to Pocahontas Island and into Colonial Heights. There, the storm ripped apart a Walmart store, killing three people and injuring almost 200. The F4 twister was the first known violent tornado in Virginia history. It killed four people and injured 246 along its 12-mile path.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.