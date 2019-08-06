On this day in Alabama history: The 1965 Voting Rights Act signed into law

Aug. 6, 1965

President Lyndon Johnson signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act into law on this day. The impetus for the bill came about in March 1965 after state and local law officers attacked civil rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma who were on their way to Montgomery. The event became known as “Bloody Sunday” and the violence attracted worldwide attention. The law abolished legal barriers and policies that prevented African Americans from voting.

