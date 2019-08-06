The World Games explained: Ju-Jitsu

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Ju-Jitsu.

Ju-Jitsu is a form of Japanese martial arts used as a method of self-defense. It was introduced to the World Games in 1997 and has been a sport a total of seven times. “Ju” means “to be gentle” and “jitsu” translates to “the action.”

The sport was originally used as battlefield art by samurai warriors in Japan. Techniques such as striking, holding, throwing, choking and joint locking are used in this sport. Ju-Jitsu emphasizes the message of yielding to an opponent’s force rather than trying to oppose it.

Ju-Jitsu uses three concepts in the World Games: duo, fighting and ne-waza.

Duo involves self-defense techniques against a variation of 12 attacks. The referee calls out the attacks and judges the athletes based on factors such as control, power, attitude and speed.

Fighting is a combination of striking, grappling and submissions. Scoring is based off how clean and effective one’s actions are, and the winner is whoever receives the most points.

Ne-Waza, also called human chess, focuses more on grappling and ground-fighting. Punches and kicks are not allowed. The goal is to win by submission by locking the opponent’s joints.

To learn more, visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Ju-Jitsu-21.