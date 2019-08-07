Alabama Power announces leadership changes

Alabama Power today announced several leadership changes as part of a strategy to enhance customer experience and the company’s economic development efforts:

Jonathan Porter has been elected senior vice president responsible for Customer Operations.

Tony Smoke has been named vice president for Birmingham Division.

Terry Smiley has been elected vice president responsible for Eastern Division.

Leigh Davis has been named vice president for Economic and Community Development.

The changes are effective Sept. 9.

“These individuals are valuable leaders in our company and in the communities we’re honored to serve,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power CEO. “We are confident they will carry forward our mission of elevating Alabama and identifying new opportunities to meet the evolving preferences of our customers.”

Porter will fill a new role in the company providing strategic leadership over customer operations, including the company’s business offices, the Customer Service Center, Business Service Center and Online Customer Care.

Porter currently is vice president of the company’s Birmingham Division. He joined Alabama Power in 2000 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the company’s Human Resources and Customer Services organizations.

Porter is chairman of the 2021 Birmingham World Games Foundation and serves as a board trustee for his alma mater, Tuskegee University. He serves as a member of the board of directors for the Jefferson County Education Foundation, United Way of Central Alabama, Birmingham Business Alliance, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, among numerous other community and civic organizations. He is a member of the Newcomen Society of Alabama.

Porter holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tuskegee University. He received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Smoke has more than 30 years of experience at Alabama Power and is currently the vice president of Eastern Division. He served in positions of increasing responsibility in Power Delivery and Birmingham Division before moving into the role of vice president of Marketing in 2014 and Eastern Division in 2017.

Smoke serves on the board of trustees for Jacksonville State University. He is a member of the board of directors for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Calhoun County Economic Development Council and Anniston Museum of Natural History. Smoke has served as board chairman of the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and YMCA of Greater Birmingham, among numerous other community and civic organizations.

In addition to his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Auburn University, Smoke earned a Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law.

Smiley has worked as the External Affairs manager in the Birmingham Division, and is currently the company’s director of Economic and Community Development.

Smiley serves on the board of directors for the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, Birmingham Education Foundation, YMCA of Greater Birmingham and the Central Six Development Council. He also serves on the United Way Agency Impact Committee and is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham.

Smiley received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and public and private management from Birmingham-Southern College, where he was twice named an All-American in basketball.

Davis currently serves as the company’s vice president of Customer Services. Her experience at Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear and Southern Company has included executive leadership roles in various departments, including Operations, Legal, Technology and Real Estate. Davis also previously served as the president of the Alabama Power Foundation.

Davis serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Department of Archives and History, the YWCA of Greater Birmingham, the McWane Science Center, the Samford University Board of Overseers and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, and volunteers with other community and civic organizations.

Davis has a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama, a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law and an MBA from Samford University. She completed a year-long fellowship in the International Women’s Forum executive development program as part of a global partnership with Harvard Business School and INSEAD.