On this day in Alabama history: Musician Charlie Stripling was born

Aug. 8, 1896
Charlie Melvin Stripling was born on this day in Pickens County. He acquired a fiddle as a teenager and became Alabama’s most accomplished fiddler who contributed to classic old-time Southern music. He was a member of the band called “The Stripling Brothers,” who are honored in the Country Music Hall of Fame. They created classic songs, especially during World War I and World War II, known as the “golden era of string band music.”
