On this day in Alabama history: Musician Charlie Stripling was born

Aug. 8, 1896

Charlie Melvin Stripling was born on this day in Pickens County. He acquired a fiddle as a teenager and became Alabama’s most accomplished fiddler who contributed to classic old-time Southern music. He was a member of the band called “The Stripling Brothers,” who are honored in the Country Music Hall of Fame. They created classic songs, especially during World War I and World War II, known as the “golden era of string band music.”

Pickens County native and master fiddler Charlie Stripling (1896-1966) is known for the recordings of 42 traditional fiddle tunes he recorded between 1928 and 1936 with his brother, Ira, as the Stripling Brothers. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Joyce Cauthen)

