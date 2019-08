Known as full contact karate until 1978, kickboxing is a relatively new, hybrid martial art form described as karate mixed with boxing. However, there are multiple kinds of kickboxing, including Japanese, Dutch, American and others.

Kickboxing has been a part of the World Games since 2014. The World Association of Kickboxing Organizations provides the rule sets.

