Tour the gardens by day and party at the museum by night in Can’t Miss Alabama

Art On The Rocks

Hear some of the best rock’n’roll, soul and blues music at Art On The Rocks with performing artist Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears. The band has appeared on the David Letterman Show, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and at other prominent shows and events. Tickets are $15 to $25.

Music starts Friday at 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Fun crowd scenes from last month’s Art On The Rocks. (contributed) Fun crowd scenes from last month’s Art On The Rocks. (contributed)

Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum

Petunias, roses, lilies and hibiscus are among the beautiful flowers in the 22-acre garden at Jasmine Hill through the end of August. The garden is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for children 2 and younger. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-567-6463.

Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons are playing the Montgomery Biscuits through Sunday, Aug. 11, at Regions Field. Tickets are online. Follow this link for the complete list of giveaways and special events for each game. The venue is at 1401 First Ave. South.

For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].

Woodlawn Street Market

Bring your appetite and wear comfortable shoes to the Woodlawn Street Market and explore everything from shaved ice to cinnamon rolls to live dancers to art shows. With business community growth and improved street lighting, the market will host its sixth season Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Market favorites include the Creative Mindz dancers, DJ Young Fame, Birmingham’s semi-pro Magic City Surge team, the Magic City Surge Dance Girls with its Official Mascot and Sly the Hip Hop Fox. Many Woodlawn businesses and organizations will be open during the market: BungalowBungalow, a new concept from Great Bear Wax Company, will be celebrating its soft opening market night. Club Duquette and Communicating Vessels will have special programming during and after the market with the promotional brand DuJour. Lucky Content, Forge Chiropractic, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, Fat Mama’s Lunchbox and i3 Academy are among the participating vendors.

The market will return for its regular daytime events planned for Oct. 12 and Dec. 8.

Because of the summer heat, the Woodlawn Street Market is happy to announce its first evening event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (contributed) Because of the summer heat, the Woodlawn Street Market is happy to announce its first evening event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (contributed)

The Alabama Theatre

The Alabama Theatre presents two classic hits, “The Goonies” Friday at 7 p.m. and “Gone with the Wind” Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $9. View the complete schedule.

Tickets are online.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy music and food with Paul Sisson Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz in downtown Birmingham. Performances are in the courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North. Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. North.

Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens

The next Soul Food Saturday is Aug. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Upcoming dates are Aug. 17 and 31. A DJ will entertain with music as you enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Matthew Murphree. The meals are $10. Tour the grounds, pick fresh produce from the garden and enjoy games. For more information about the event, call 205-780-5656.

Arlington is at 331 Cotton Ave. S.W. in Birmingham.

Enjoy a delicious meal at Soul Food Saturday Aug. 10, 17 and 31 at Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens. (contributed) Enjoy a delicious meal at Soul Food Saturday Aug. 10, 17 and 31 at Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens. (contributed) Enjoy a delicious meal at Soul Food Saturday Aug. 10, 17 and 31 at Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens. (contributed)

Oliver the Musical

The musical “Oliver” is underway through Aug. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mobile’s Playhouse in the Park. The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.” Because Oliver was an orphan and never felt loved, he fell into the hands of a group of boys who were trained pickpockets. Will Oliver stay enslaved in this life of crime or will he be able to escape? Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Visit www.playhouseinthepark.org or call 251-602-0630 for more information.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Mark’s Joint are set for Saturday, Aug. 10. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South in Birmingham.

EatMGM Restaurant Week in Montgomery

Montgomery’s annual restaurant week returns for its fifth year with 10 days of deals, online contests and foodie meet-ups. Restaurants in the area are offering signature dishes at set prices up to $35 Aug. 9-18. Participants can download or pick up an EatMGM Passport to enter to win a grand prize if they dine at three or more participating restaurants. In addition to the specials, several “foodie meet-ups” will offer opportunities for diners to gather at some of Montgomery’s most beloved restaurants and bars. Learn more at www.eatmgm.com or email [email protected]. Follow EatMGM on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on dining in Montgomery, visit www.visitingmontgomery.com.