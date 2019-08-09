Alabama Power Service Organization supports school projects  

As students return to classrooms, volunteers with the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) are supporting back-to-school projects statewide. These projects help support students and their families and school systems with activities that range from school supply drives and giveaways to classroom and school repairs and building projects.

“APSO volunteers give of their time to help so many each year, and thanks to their acts of service they are enriching Alabama communities one project at a time,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation.

Alabama Power Service Organizations around the state have been holding a number of back-to-school events to prepare schools, students and families for the new school year. (contributed)

APSO is a nonprofit organization made up of employees of Alabama Power and Alabama-based employees of Southern Company and Southern Nuclear. With 10 chapters in the state, APSO volunteers devote more than 40,000 hours of service each year to support education, protect the environment and improve Alabama communities.

For example, APSO volunteers from Plant Barry built an outdoor classroom at McDavid-Jones Elementary School in Citronelle and helped paint school classrooms. Meanwhile, volunteers with the Mobile chapter are hosting an ongoing school supply drive at area Alabama Power business offices, where customers and employees can donate.

The Eastern Division of APSO has supported back-to-school supply giveaways, and on Aug. 20 members will participate in the United Way Day of Action by helping pack school supplies.

The Plant Gaston APSO chapter hosted a school supply drive for teachers and is working to create new teacher supply boxes by repurposing donated first-aid kit boxes. Volunteers also installed a Little Free Library at the Harpersville Municipal Library.

Volunteers in the Southern Division of APSO participated in the Big House Back to School Bash in Opelika by purchasing school supplies for foster children. In Selma, volunteers collected and distributed backpacks and school supplies at the Bloom House Back to School Bash.

This weekend, the Magic City chapter of APSO is partnering with Community Kitchens to host a school supply drive in the Woodlawn community of Birmingham and will provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Volunteers with the Plant Miller and Plant Gorgas APSO chapters participated in the Capstone Rural Health School Supply Giveaway on Aug. 2 at Parrish High School by giving away backpacks stuffed with school supplies. Volunteers also helped paint and pressure wash Parrish Elementary School on Aug. 3.

To learn more about APSO and Alabama Power’s community initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.