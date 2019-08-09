James Spann: Sun, heat, storms – it’s August in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: An organized band of thunderstorms is pushing into west Alabama at mid-afternoon; these storms are moving slowly to the east/southeast and are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. Other widely scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across the central counties of the state. Away from the storms, temperatures are mostly in the 90- to 95-degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms will fade away after sunset.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a fairly typical summer day, with a partly sunny sky and scattered showers and thunderstorms, generally between noon and 10 p.m. Odds of any one spot getting wet will increase to 50-60%, and the high will be at or just over 90 degrees.

Models suggest the weather trends hotter and drier Sunday; the high will be in the mid 90s with only isolated afternoon showers.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks like the hottest day of the week, with a high in the upper 90s in many places; afternoon showers and storms should be few and far between. Then, showers and storms should slowly increase during the middle of the week as the air aloft becomes cooler, and heat levels will decrease.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: An F3 tornado hit Cincinnati, Ohio, killing four people and causing $15 million property damage. The tornado moved in a southeasterly direction at 40 to 50 mph.

