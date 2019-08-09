On this day in Alabama history: Marla Townsend became UAB’s first softball coach

Aug. 9, 1998

Marla Townsend became UAB’s first softball coach on this day in 1998 when Athletic Director Gene Bartow announced her hiring. The team played its first game in February 2000 and claimed its first victory on Feb. 12 of that year when it beat Samford University 2-0. The former Pelham High School coach is the only coach at UAB to reach over 500 wins. Townsend is also a member of two halls of fame and received six Coach of the Year awards.

Read more at Marla Townsend’s webpage.

(Photograph by Jimmy Mitchell, courtesy of Marla Townsend)

