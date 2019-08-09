The World Games explained: Korfball

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Korfball.

Korfball is a sport most like netball and basketball. It originated in the Netherlands and was invented by a Dutch schoolteacher in 1902. A national association was formed in 1903, as its popularity began to spread worldwide. The sport is played in more than 70 countries.

The sport consists of two teams with four female players and four male players. The objective of the game is to throw the ball into a basket that is 11.5 feet above the ground.

A “korf” is the goalpost with a cylindrical basket at either end of the field. The field is split into two zones, one being defense and the other being an attack zone. Two men and two women are placed on either side of the zone.

Once two goals are scored, teams must switch zones. Each indoor game lasts 30 minutes for two rounds, and outdoor games are played in 35-minute halves.

To learn more, visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Korfball-17.