Auburn University ranks No. 1 for happiest students in the nation

Auburn University, situated in the “Loveliest Village on the Plains,” is also home to the happiest students in the nation, according to The Princeton Review’s 2020 rankings.

Auburn ranked No. 1 nationally in the “happiest students” category as part of The Princeton Review’s annual “Best 385 Colleges” rankings list. Criteria for the rankings were based on data from surveys of 140,000 students at the 385 schools featured in the review. The student survey included 80 questions, asking students about their school’s academics/administration, life at their university, their fellow students and themselves.

According to the rankings, students referred to Auburn’s environment as “challenging, captivating, unique and yet still timeless.” Students also stated that the university “provides you plenty of resources and opportunities to get a top-notch education” and develops young professionals through a “nurturing education, extracurricular involvement opportunities and professional skill development.” Students noted that professors are “approachable, go out of their way to help you learn if you ask them and bring material to life.”

Auburn also received high marks from students for being a friendly campus and for having great school spirit, with one survey participant adding that “the Auburn Family has your back.”

The top ranking comes as no surprise to Mary Margaret Turton, president of Auburn’s Student Government Association, which also received high marks from students in the survey.

“Auburn students are happy because Auburn is more than a classroom, a football stadium or a degree,” she said. “Auburn is an empowering experience where students are challenged and motivated to become men and women of the Auburn Creed; a dedication to excellence in academia and student life and a place rooted in tradition and support that becomes home.”

Auburn student Hudson Honeywell, a junior biomedical sciences major, agrees.

“Auburn is a diverse place with a multitude of activities, so everyone can find something they like to participate in,” he said, adding that “what makes me happy at Auburn is I have been provided with everything I was looking for in a college. Auburn has given me a strong education, leadership and service opportunities, supportive faculty, exciting athletic events, many social activities and a loving community.”

Among other top qualities mentioned by survey participants was Auburn’s “beautiful campus,” “amazing new recreation center” and “safe downtown” with good food options and a nearby state park for outdoor recreation. A high student involvement in Auburn’s many student organizations was highlighted in addition to the strong tradition of football Saturdays on campus.

“It’s the culture across campus that leads all of us to be our best selves that makes me happy,” said student Jack Wilbanks. “Whether it is studying in the library during finals week or going to the rec center, Auburn always has a supportive, inviting environment that makes me feel like my best self.”

