On this day in Alabama history: First-ever blues record by a black singer was made

Aug. 10, 1920

Perry Bradford was born in Montgomery and left a legacy as a songwriter, bandleader, promoter and composer. Bradford is credited with breaking down racial barriers and helped shape American popular music with his recordings of the blues. On this day in 1920, Bradford created the first-ever blues recording by a black singer, a song called “Crazy Blues” that he composed. Bradford recorded singer Mamie Smith and Her Jazz Hounds in New York. The record became a hit, selling over 1 million copies. Bradford helped popularize black jazz and the blues, which influenced other genres such as rock ‘n’ roll.

