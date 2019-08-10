Recipe: Better Baked Beans

I see so many people around me waiting. Waiting for 5 p.m, waiting for the weekend, waiting for vacation, waiting for a better life. Think about waiting for a second. How many times have you been waiting for a doctor’s appointment and thought, “Wow, this waiting thing is fun.” I bet never. How many times have you been standing in line at the grocery store or the Department of Motor Vehicles and thought to yourself, “Man, waiting is awesome. I’ve got to do it more often.”

Waiting isn’t gratifying, it’s not much fun and it doesn’t really get us anywhere. Yet, we are forced to wait a lot.

Don’t spend your days waiting for the next one. You’ve got to make the best of the one you have. At the end of all that waiting, you’ll find your kids grown, your bank account unchanged and many of those opportunities have passed you by.

Grab the day by the horns and do something fun and amazing. Stop waiting. Remember, life doesn’t have to be flashy and perfect to be wonderful. Enjoy what you have. A day will come when there won’t be any more days left to wait.

This recipe is a quick and easy way to dress up canned baked beans and make them sing. You show up with these at the next barbecue or potluck and folks will be asking for the recipe, I promise. Best of all, it’s one of those stir and dump recipes I’ve become known for.

Y’all enjoy.

Better Baked Beans

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 (28-ounce) can baked beans

1 (16-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, drained

1/2 medium onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine the ingredients in a large bowl and pour the mixture into the baking dish.

Bake uncovered for about 45 minutes or until the mixture is bubbly.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”