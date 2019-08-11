On this day in Alabama history: Julia Smith Oliver was born

Aug. 11, 1926

Julia Oliver was a social worker and head administrator of what now is the Alabama Department of Human Resources. She was born on this day in 1926, and after starting her career as a teacher became a county case worker for the Department of Pensions and Security in 1954 and eventually was named one of the four assistant directors in the department in Montgomery. She earned recognition at the state and national level as a social worker and commissioner of the Alabama Department of Pensions and Security (now the Alabama Department of Human Resources). Oliver made history as the first woman in Alabama to fill a major state cabinet position.

