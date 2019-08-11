The World Games explained: Lacrosse

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Some version of lacrosse is believed to have existed for as long as 900 years. (contributed)

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Lacrosse.

Lacrosse was originally played by indigenous peoples as early as 1100 A.D.

In the past, the number of players ranged from 100 to upward of 1,000. Now, lacrosse is a sport with 12 people on each team.

The first women’s game was held in 1980 at the St. Leonard’s School in Scotland. Lacrosse is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. The 2021 World Games in Birmingham will feature both men’s and women’s lacrosse competitions. (contributed)

The objective of the game is to catch, cradle and pass a solid rubber ball using a long-handled stick into the opponent’s goal.. Each team’s players include attackers, midfielders, defenders and a goalkeeper.

Only goalies wear helmets and padding, while other players wear eye protection.

Both men’s and women’s lacrosse are being showcased at the 2021 Birmingham World Games.

To learn more, visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Lacrosse-54.

