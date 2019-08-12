ABC Trust helping Alabama’s nonprofits save money

In simple terms, the mission of the Alabama Business Charitable Trust, or ABC Trust, is to help.

The organization does that, with the support of partner agencies across the state, by assisting Alabamians and nonprofits with utility bills and energy-efficient upgrades. That includes helping organizations like Greensboro’s Project Horseshoe Farm weatherize their facilities.

Project Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro helps its neighbors in need from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

These upgrades allow them to run their facilities more efficiently, which allows them to continue to serve more Alabamians.

Alabama Power started the trust more than 20 years ago to help meet the energy needs of low-income Alabamians. The Trust provides resources and education to meet energy service, assist with weatherization projects and provide other basic needs. It works with 22 community action agencies in Alabama and the Alabama Department of Economic Development (ADECA).

Money from the ABC Trust is not comprised of ratepayer dollars. Agencies and individuals can jump start the application process by going to their local community action agency to apply.

For a complete list of partner agencies, go here.

For more information on the ABC Trust, visit https://powerofgood.com/abc-trust/.