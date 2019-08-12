Mural City Coffee is an Alabama Maker that paints a landscape of flavors

Mural City Coffee Company, Dothan

The Maker: Zach Swan

Zach Swan was ready to start law school when he got an offer to come to Dothan to run a coffee shop.

He soon began to wish he had taken some chemistry. But he also learned that Dothan was prime territory for “a big coffee culture,” and for a roomy space that invites people to come in, relax and stay as long as they want.

Swan, the owner and roaster at Mural City Coffee Company, prides himself on offering something for everybody.

“The different coffees are based on the soil, the way they’re prepared, the way that they’re processed and the final part of the growing. … That all lends to a certain flavor and a certain coffee profile,” Swan said.

“For instance,” he said, I’ll get a Columbian or a South American for the chocolatey, bold, rich notes, but turn around and get a coffee from Africa for the sweet, bright, acidic notes and then roast those accordingly and offer them up so that people have an option.”

Dothan’s Mural City Coffee is a picture of relaxation from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

At Mural City, “something for everybody” doesn’t just mean coffee. The shop offers a wide range of teas for those who don’t like coffee, and Italian sodas for those who don’t like either one.

The atmosphere is as much an attraction as the beverages. Mural City strives to provide “that home away from home feeling,” Swan said, “where you can come and sit in front of a fireplace on a couch and play a game with your brother or sister, whatever, and just actually feel at home not at home — which is rare today, I guess, when you go out into a commercial environment.”

Mural City Coffee Company

192 South Foster St., Dothan, AL 36301

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

http://muralcityroasters.com/