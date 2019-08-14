James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Saturday, with lower humidity

NOT AS HOT: Heat levels are down over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon. Temperatures are generally between 88 and 94 with a partly sunny sky. To the south, strong thunderstorms continue to drift slowly southward over the southern quarter of the state. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for south Alabama through the evening.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny days, lower humidity and slightly cooler nights Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s Thursday and Friday, with mid 90s Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s for most communities. Sunday will be mostly dry, but we will mention the chance of isolated afternoon showers as moisture levels begin to rise. The high Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: A weak upper trough will bring somewhat unsettled weather to the state for a decent part of the week. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered and possibly numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 87- to 91-degree range.

No sign of any additional triple-digit heat through the end of August; there is a very good chance the worst of the summer heat is behind us.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: Hurricane Camille, a powerful, deadly and destructive hurricane formed just west of the Cayman Islands. It rapidly intensified, and by the time it reached western Cuba the next day, it was a Category 3 hurricane. Camille was spawned Aug. 5 by a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The storm became a tropical disturbance Aug. 9 and a tropical storm Aug. 14 with a 999-millibar pressure center and 55 mph surface winds. Landfall would come Aug. 17 on the Mississippi coast as a category five hurricane.

