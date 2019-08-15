Can’t Miss Alabama gives you a bird’s eye view at the Sidewalk Film Festival

Let your taste buds run free at Restaurant Week and at other festivities.

Sidewalk Film Festival

Be the one to get the first look at Sidewalk’s new cinema among parties, panels and food. There are more than 10 screening venues within Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District. The festival will highlight local and student filmmakers in addition to shining a light on civil and social issues Aug. 19-25. Sidewalk has been recognized by Time and MovieMaker magazines and prominent newspapers. The schedule consists of 63 feature films (33 documentaries and 30 narratives) and 285 short films (35 music videos, 108 narratives, 68 documentaries, 26 animations, 18 teen films, six family shorts and six pieces of episodic work). A Sidewalk Talk podcast and VR programming are new this year.

Enjoy the opening night film at the historic Alabama Theatre and the Friday Night Block Party immediately following the film on Third Avenue North in Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District. (Karen Downs) Mingle with filmmakers and dance the night away at the festival’s Saturday Night Party, which will be taking place at Sloss Furnace this year. (Karen Downs) VIP badgeholders can hang out in the VIP lounge all weekend with complimentary snacks and drinks (and occasionally croquet). Sidewalk also has tons of family-friendly programming that is free for kids younger than 12 with the admission of a parent. (Hugh Hunter) Sidewalk is legendary for its hospitality and parties. The filmmaker welcome reception happens the Thursday before the festival on the beautiful Kress Building rooftop. (Becca Paul) In addition to films, Sidewalk plans tons of special events. One of them is pictured here – Nathan Avakian plays the Alabama Theatre’s famous theatre organ along with silent films. (Joe DeSciose) Sidewalk also hosts a series of free panels during festival weekend, utilizing attending filmmakers and local experts. Pictured here is a reading of the award winning scripts from the screenplay competition, Sidewrite. (Becca Paul)

South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic

There is plenty of excitement at the South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic with bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling. The two-day rodeo starts at 8 p.m. nightly with the gates opening at 6 p.m. Rodeo dates and times are subject to change without notice. Call 251-947-4650 to confirm the rodeo shows.

The show is at the Dale County AgPlex Arena in Ozark.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Lady Divine and the Business Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in the courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North. Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. North.

City Lights and Stars Concert

Microwave Dave and the Nukes will headline the City Lights and Stars Concert Friday at Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville. The traditional blues artist and his band have performed for multinational audiences from French soccer stadiums to Bike Week in Daytona Beach, from blues cruises on the Big Red Boat to neighborhood saloons. Online tickets are $10 to $15 and tickets sold at the gate are $20. Gates to the concert will open at 6:30 p.m. Email [email protected] or call 256-536-2882.

Burritt on the Mountain is at 3101 Burritt Drive.

EatMGM Restaurant Week in Montgomery

Montgomery’s annual restaurant week is underway through Sunday. Restaurants in the area are offering signature dishes at set prices up to $35. Participants can download or pick up an EatMGM Passport to enter to win a grand prize if they dine at three or more participating restaurants. In addition to the specials, several “foodie meet-ups” will offer opportunities for diners to gather at some of Montgomery’s most beloved restaurants and bars. Learn more at www.eatmgm.com or email [email protected]. Follow EatMGM on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on dining in Montgomery, visit www.visitingmontgomery.com.

Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens

The next Soul Food Saturday is Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A DJ will entertain with music as you enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Matthew Murphree. The meals are $10. Tour the grounds, pick fresh produce from the garden and enjoy games. The final event is Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, call 205-780-5656.

Arlington is at 331 Cotton Ave. S.W. in Birmingham.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Take 7 and Chandra Currelley Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brighton Community Center. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Watermelon Festival

There is nothing like the sweet taste of watermelon during the sweltering days of summer. The festival weekend begins with opening ceremonies at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Music gets underway at 6 p.m. when Rewind takes the stage, followed by the Joseph Baldwin Band and Shootin’ You Straight, a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. The music continues on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. with performances by Dixie Mafia, Kozmic Mama and Absolute Journey Tribute. Additional free local entertainment can be found on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the historic Roxy Theatre. The festival will also offer arts and crafts, a variety of watermelon contests, car and truck show, tractor show, food vendors, children’s activities, games and musical entertainment, along with free samples of watermelon. Admission is free.

All activities take place along Main Street (Jackson Avenue) in downtown Russellville.

Musical guests on Friday are Rewind, the Joseph Baldwin Band and Shootin’ You Straight, a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. Dixie Mafia, Kozmic Mama and Absolute Journey Tribute will perform on Saturday. Additional free local entertainment can be found on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the historic Roxy Theatre. (contributed) The festival features several contests centered on watermelons, including watermelon seed spitting, the largest melon, best-tasting melon, and most unusual and best-dressed melons. (contributed) The festival features several contests centered on watermelons, including watermelon seed spitting, the largest melon, best-tasting melon, and most unusual and best-dressed melons. (contributed) The festival features several contests centered on watermelons, including watermelon seed spitting, the largest melon, best-tasting melon, and most unusual and best-dressed melons. (contributed) More than 100 vehicles are expected for the car and truck show on Saturday, and additional activities include a 5K run and 1-mile fun run, character guests to entertain the children and the Franklin County Extension Office contests. (contributed)

Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum

Petunias, roses, lilies, vinnas and hibiscus are among the beautiful array of flowers you can see on the 22-acre garden at Jasmine Hill through the end of August. The garden opens Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 12, with free admission for children 2 and younger. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-567-6463.

Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Samford Wellness Kitchen are set for Saturday, Aug. 17. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.

Birmingham Legion

Enjoy a soccer match at the BBVA Field on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Birmingham Legion will play Memphis 901 Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Gates to the Legion FC Plaza open at 5:30 p.m. for the Birmingham Mountain Radio Block Party with live music and games. Food trucks such as iCantina, Post Office Pies and Swamp Monster BBQ will be available.

The venue is at 900 11th St. South.