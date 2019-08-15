James Spann: A few dry days ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a dry end to the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUNNY SUMMER DAYS: A dry air mass now covers most of Alabama, meaning humidity will be lower over the next few days along with slightly cooler nights. Expect a good supply of sunshine daily through Saturday with low 90s today and Friday, and mid 90s Saturday.

Moisture levels begin to rise Sunday, and showers and storms are possible, mainly over the southern and western counties of the state. Sunday’s high will be in the low 90s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: An upper trough will bring fairly unsettled weather to the state Monday and Tuesday; the sky will be occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will drop into the 87- to 90-degree range thanks to showers and a limited amount of sun. Showers should thin out over the latter half of the week.

TROPICS: Again, there’s no sign of life across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week. We do expect the tropics to wake up late this month and in September, however. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

RAIN UPDATE: These are rain totals since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Huntsville — 42.27 inches, 7.87 inches above average

Mobile — 40.74 inches, 2.93 below

Anniston — 37.04 inches, 3.83 above

Tuscaloosa — 35.81 inches, 1.64 above

Birmingham — 32.25 inches, 2.77 below

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Hurricane Alicia formed on this day and was the costliest tropical cyclone in the Atlantic since Hurricane Agnes in 1972. It struck Galveston and Houston, Texas, directly, causing $2.6 billion (in 1983 dollars) in damage and killing 21 people. This storm was the worst Texas hurricane since Hurricane Carla in 1961. Also, Alicia was the first billion-dollar tropical cyclone in Texas history.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.